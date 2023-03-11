NEET MDS Result 2023 Out, Check Steps To Download Result

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) on Friday, March 10.

The candidates can check the result on the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/. The exam was conducted on March 1, 2023, for admission to various MDS Courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

The scorecard of the candidates who wrote the NEET MDS 2023 examination can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website from or after March 20, 2023.

How to check NEET MDS Result 2023

Visit the official websites, NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on "Result of NEET-MDS 2023"

A PDF will pop up on the screen

Click on the result link given in the notification

NEET MDS PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the NEET MDS result

About NEET MDS

This time, NEET MDS was conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination which is also the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948. For any queries, the candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.