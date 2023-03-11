NEET MDS Result 2023 Out, Check Steps To Download Result

Quick links:
Image: NEET MDS Result 2023 result declared (Shutterstock)
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) on Friday, March 10.
The candidates can check the result on the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/. The exam was conducted on March 1, 2023, for admission to various MDS Courses of the 2023-24 admission session.
The scorecard of the candidates who wrote the NEET MDS 2023 examination can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website from or after March 20, 2023.
This time, NEET MDS was conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023.
NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination which is also the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948. For any queries, the candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.