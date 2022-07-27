NEET MDS Scorecard 2022 To Be Released Today, Follow These Steps To Download

NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations, NBE will be releasing the scorecards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 on July 27, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number or registration number and date of birth. Once released, it can be downloaded from the official website - nbe.edu.in.
NEET MDS scorecard 2022 which is scheduled to be released today is for the NEET MDS 2022 exam which was conducted on May 2, 2022. NBE has already released the NEET MDS Result 2022 on May 27, 2022 for nearly 2 lakh candidates. As of now, NBE has not announced the exact time for releasing scorecard. However, as per past trends, the scorecards are expected to be released by today evening.
NEET MDS Result 2022: List of important dates
- The exam was conducted on May 2, 2022
- Result was released on May 27, 2022
- Result for AIQ seats have been released on July 15, 2022
- Scorecards will be released on July 27, 2022
NEET MDS 2022 Score Card: Check date and time here
- NEET MDS 2022 scorecard will be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- The scorecards will be released in the second half by evening
Details to be mentioned in NEET MDS 2022 Scorecard
- NEET MDS 2022 scorecards will have all details like the marks scored by candidates in the exam.
- Scorecards will have roll number, qualifying marks and other important details of candidates
Official website to download NEET MDS result 2022
- natboard.edu.in
- nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS Result 2022: Here is how to download
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the NBEMS at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, on the right-hand side, under the space (Public Notice) click on 'Result of NEET-MDS 2022' link
- Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit
- Step 4: Check and keep the hard copy for future reference