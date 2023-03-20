NEET MDS Scorecards 2023 Will Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS scorecards 2023 today, March 20. The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) was declared on Friday, March 10. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.
Candidates must note that the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard will be valid only for admissions to the session 2023-24. The exam was held on March 1, 2023, for admission to various postgraduate programmes of dental courses of the 2023-24 admission session.
NEET MDS was conducted in a single day and a single session in a computer-based examination mode on March 01, 2023.
NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination which is also the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. For any queries, the candidates must contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.