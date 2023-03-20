NEET MDS Scorecards 2023 Will Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS scorecards 2023 today, March 20. The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) was declared on Friday, March 10. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

Candidates must note that the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard will be valid only for admissions to the session 2023-24. The exam was held on March 1, 2023, for admission to various postgraduate programmes of dental courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

How to check NEET MDS 2023 scorecards

Visit the official websites, NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on "Scorecard of NEET-MDS 2023"

A login page will open

Key in your login credentials and submit

NEET MDS Scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the NEET MDS scorecards.

About NEET MDS exam 2023

NEET MDS was conducted in a single day and a single session in a computer-based examination mode on March 01, 2023.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination which is also the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. For any queries, the candidates must contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.