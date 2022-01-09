NEET PG 2021: Scorecard For AIQ 50% Seats Out; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations has released the scorecards of all those candidates who are eligible for online counselling for All India 50% (AIQ) quota seats on Sunday, January 9, 2022. It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2021 result was already declared on September 28, 2021. The scores can be checked by candidates by following the steps mentioned below. For more information, they can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical sciences at natboard.edu.in.
The final result and the subsequent counselling process will help candidates in getting admissions to MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma courses. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. Candidates are advised to go through the category-wise cut-off given below for admissions purposes.
Candidates must know that a copy of the scorecard will not be sent to the candidates individually. They should download the same and take its printout. Candidature is purely provisional at this stage subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria for NEET-PG 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.