NEET PG 2021: Scorecard For AIQ 50% Seats Out; Here's How To Check

NEET PG 2021 counselling scorecard released for 50% AIQ seats. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned in this article.

NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations has released the scorecards of all those candidates who are eligible for online counselling for All India 50% (AIQ) quota seats on Sunday, January 9, 2022. It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2021 result was already declared on September 28, 2021. The scores can be checked by candidates by following the steps mentioned below. For more information, they can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical sciences at natboard.edu.in.

The final result and the subsequent counselling process will help candidates in getting admissions to MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma courses. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. Candidates are advised to go through the category-wise cut-off given below for admissions purposes.  

NEET PG 2021: Cut off details

  1. UR/EWS (50th percentile) cut off score is 302
  2. OBC/ST/SC including PwD (40th percentile) cut off score is 265
  3. UR-PwD (45th percentile) cut off score is 283                                 

NEET PG 2021: Here is how to download scorecard online

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences – nbe.edu.in. 
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the tab that reads, 'NEET PG'
  • After being redirected to another page, click on the option to download scorecards
  • Candidates will be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter the application number and other details 
  • The NEET PG 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download and print a copy for future references 

Candidates must know that a copy of the scorecard will not be sent to the candidates individually. They should download the same and take its printout. Candidature is purely provisional at this stage subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria for NEET-PG 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.

