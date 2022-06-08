NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Today At Nbe.edu.in; Here's How To Download

NEET PG Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Postgraduate) scorecard today June 8. Once released, the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available on the official website-nbe.edu.in from today onwards. The NEET PG result 2022 was earlier announced on June 1 in the form of a merit list, which mentions the roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank scored by the candidate.

This year, Dr Shagun Batra from New Delhi secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET PG 2022 exam, Dr Joseph secured rank 2, and Dr Harshita bagged the third position. To download the NEET PG scorecard 2022, candidates need to enter their user ID and password. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step for NEET PG 2022 Scorecard download. Check the important details mentioned below.

NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Download: Here's how to get the NEET PG Scorecard 2022

Step 1: To download the NEET PG Scorecard 2022, candidates need to visit the official website – nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, choose NEET-PG as your entrance exam.

Step 3: Now, click on the application login.

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their user ID and password.

Step 5: The scorecard for NEET PG will be on the screen.

Step 6: Check the information printed on it.

Step 7: It is advised that students must download and take at least three to four printouts for future use.

Details available on the NEET PG 2022 Scorecard

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Category

PWD(H) status

Roll number

Scores obtained (out of 800)

Total correct answers

Total incorrect answers

NEET PG All India Rank

NEET PG cutoff

Neet PG 2022 | What's next after NEET PG Result 2022

Once the NEET PG 2022 scorecard is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the date and time for NEET PG 2022 sometime soon. The details of the NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule will be released on the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. Till now, the authorities have not revealed the date of declaration of the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule. However, it is recommended that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

