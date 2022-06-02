NEET PG 2022 Topper Shagun Batra Cracks Exam In 1st Attempt; Becomes 1st Doctor In Family

NEET PG Result 2022: The toppers list of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-PG) Examination has been released by the National Board of Examination (NBE). Shagun Batra, from Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), has topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test or NEET (Post-Graduate) and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Joseph, who secured an AIR 2, and Harshita, who stood in the third position. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the list by visiting the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in/.

The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022 were released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday, June 1. This year, a total of 1,823,318 candidates took part in the examination, which was held on May 21, at 849 examination centres. This year, the minimum marks required to qualify for the medical entrance exam were 275 for the unreserved category. All those candidates who have scored 275 marks or more will be eligible to appear for the counselling process, which is expected to be held sometime soon. This year, the cut-off score for SC, ST, and OBC candidates was 245 out of the total 800 and 260 marks for PWD candidates, as per the official notice released by the NBE.

Who is Shagun Batra?

The 23-year-old Shagun Batra is a resident of Delhi and a postgraduate student at Maulana Azad Medical College. Since her childhood days, Batra has been passing every exam with flying colours. She completed her class 12 at Delhi Public School RK Puram (New Delhi), where she became the school topper in her Grade 12th board exams. As per media reports, she was admitted to MAMC in the year 2016 and has since been the gold medallist from her MBBS batch throughout.

The 23-year-old said that she has become the first doctor in her family. While speaking to the media, Batra said that this was her first attempt at the PG postgraduate entrance examination and that it was a challenging journey. She stated that the credit for her success goes to her parents, who helped with her studies and are thrilled about their daughter's success.

NEET PG 2022 toppers list

AIR 1- Dr Shagun Batra

AIR 2- Dr Joseph

AIR 3- Dr Harshita

AIR 4- Dr Swaroop Hegde

AIR 5- Dr Nehar

AIR 6- Dr Tanishq

AIR 7- Dr Nisarg

AIR 8- Dr Armaan

AIR 9- Dr Sushant

AIR 10- Dr Nibraz

