NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check It

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate)- NEET PG 2023 scorecard for admission into post graduate courses at medical colleges is expected to be declared today, on March 26, by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecard, once it's released, on the official website- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-PG Result 2023 was released on the official website on March 14. The examination was conducted by the board on March 5 and as many as 2 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance test. The exams were conducted as per schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking the postponment of the exam.

Earlier, the were speculations that the scorecard would be released on March 25. However, it's now expected to be released on Sunday on on the official website. The candidates must keep an eye on the board's website for updates on NEET-PG 2023 scorecard.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: Steps to download

Once the scorecard is released, candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scorecard by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Candidates must visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.

A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the 'NEET PG' link.

On the new page, click on the NEET PG Application link.

A login page will be displayed. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and password.

Click on the 'NEET PG 2023 Scorecard'

Check and download the scorecard. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates must note that the MCC counselling process is likely to begin in July and candidates have time until August 11 to complete their internships. For more updates on NEET PG 2023, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.