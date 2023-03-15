NEET PG 2023 Topper Arushi Narwani Shares Her Preparation Strategy And Tips; Check Here

NEET PG topper 2023: National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET PG Results 2023 on March 14. The exam was held on March 5. A total of 2,08,898 aspirants appeared for the exam this year.

NEET PG Topper 2023

NBEMS has released the result PDF on its official website. As per the official result, Arushi Narwani from VMMC and Safdarjung hospital, New Delhi has bagged the All-India rank 1 in NEET PG becoming the topper this year. Prem Tilak has bagged the second position. NEET PG topper Arushi scored a total of 725 marks out of 800. The second topper Prem secured 700 marks out of 800. This is the 2nd time in a row that a girl has topped the NEET PG exam. Last year, Shagun Batra bagged AIR 1 by securing 705 marks out of 800 in the exam.

"I am originally from Jaipur. I got AIR- 83 in NEET-UG. During COVID Lockdown, I studied online. After that, I switched to offline classes. While doing an internship at VMMC Hospital I could study for a few hours every day. My golden rule for preparation was to follow just one source for studying. My family is thrilled to know that I have become the topper. Even during my preparation, I used to take a day off every week to go meet my friends and chill. I used to go out even on special occasions like birthdays, new year. This is very important for everyone to relax once a week while preparing for the exam to reduce stress," Arushi said in a youtube channel.

Tips and Strategies

Sharing some tips for the candidates who will appear for the NEET PG exam next year, she said, "I started preparing for NEET PG when I was in the third year of my MBBS course. Consistency is very important. Small efforts every day count. Stick to one source and keep revising it many times. Solve previous years' questions as well."

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off marks

This year, the NEET PG cut-off mark for the General and EWS categories is 291 marks (out of 800) and it is 274 for unreserved PWD candidates. For reserved categories, the NEET PG cut-off mark is 257. The cutoff is higher than last year. In the year 2022, the cutoffs for these categories were 275, 260, and 245, respectively. The minimum qualifying criteria for General/ EWS categories is 50 percentile. For the General PwBD category it is 45 percentile and for SC/ ST/ OBC category, it is 40 percentile.