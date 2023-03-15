NEET PG 2023 Toppers List: Check Toppers' Names, AIR And Score Here

NEET PG 2023 Toppers: National Board of Examination has declared the NEET PG Results 2023 on March 14. Over 2.8 lakh candidates took the medical entrance exam for post-graduate admissions. Arushi Narwani has topped the NEET PG exam this year. She is originally from Jaipur and did her internship in VMMC, Delhi.

She prepared for her NEET PG exam from Delhi Academy for Medical Studies (DAMS) Delhi. It is a popular coaching institute for medical entrance exams. Many students from DAMS Delhi have secured top ranks in NEET PG 2023. Arushi Narwani scored 725 and got the first rank this year followed by Prem Tilak who scored 721 marks out of 800. AIR-3 Rupesh Tholia also got 721 marks. AIR- 4 Aakash Sethi got 718 marks. Ameya Machave scored 717 and got 5th rank. Keshav Garg who got AIR-6 scored 716 marks out of 800. Take a look at the top-rank holders here.

NEET PG 2023 Topper List

All India Ranks Names of the candidates AIR- 1 Arushi Narwani AIR- 2 Prem Tilak AIR-3 Rupesh Tholia AIR- 4 Aakash Sethi AIR- 5 Ameya Machave AIR- 6 Keshav Garg AIR- 9 Rahul OR Nambiar AIR- 10 Sagar Lamba AIR- 11 Punya Muralidhar AIR-13 Ajit Pawar AIR- 32 Hardik Jain AIR- 35 Rushabh Shirish Mehta AIR- 43 Devanshi Shah

All the candidates, except AIR-2 Prem Tilak, are students of DAMS- Delhi. A complete list of toppers will be available soon. Click here to read the preparation tips and strategies shared by NEET PG topper Arushi Narwani.