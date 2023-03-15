Last Updated:

NEET PG 2023 Toppers List: Check Toppers' Names, AIR And Score Here

NEET PG 2023 topper list: NEET PG results 2023 have been declared. Arushi Narwani has bagged AIR- 1 this year. Check complete list of toppers and their scores.

Nandini Verma
NEET PG 2023 topper

Image: NEET PG topper Arushi Narwani felicitated by DAMS Delhi (Twitter)


NEET PG 2023 Toppers: National Board of Examination has declared the NEET PG Results 2023 on March 14. Over 2.8 lakh candidates took the medical entrance exam for post-graduate admissions. Arushi Narwani has topped the NEET PG exam this year. She is originally from Jaipur and did her internship in VMMC, Delhi. 

She prepared for her NEET PG exam from Delhi Academy for Medical Studies (DAMS) Delhi. It is a popular coaching institute for medical entrance exams. Many students from DAMS Delhi have secured top ranks in NEET PG 2023. Arushi Narwani scored 725 and got the first rank this year followed by Prem Tilak who scored 721 marks out of 800. AIR-3 Rupesh Tholia also got 721 marks. AIR- 4 Aakash Sethi got 718 marks. Ameya Machave scored 717 and got 5th rank. Keshav Garg who got AIR-6 scored 716 marks out of 800. Take a look at the top-rank holders here.

NEET PG 2023 Topper List

All India Ranks  Names of the candidates
AIR- 1  Arushi Narwani
AIR- 2  Prem Tilak
AIR-3  Rupesh Tholia
AIR- 4 Aakash Sethi 
AIR- 5 Ameya Machave
AIR- 6 Keshav Garg
AIR-  9  Rahul OR Nambiar
AIR- 10  Sagar Lamba
AIR- 11 Punya Muralidhar
AIR-13  Ajit Pawar
AIR- 32 Hardik Jain
AIR- 35 Rushabh Shirish Mehta
AIR- 43  Devanshi Shah

All the candidates, except AIR-2 Prem Tilak, are students of DAMS- Delhi. A complete list of toppers will be available soon. Click here to read the preparation tips and strategies shared by NEET PG topper Arushi Narwani. 

