NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

NEET PG counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the final seat allotment result for the National Entrance cum Eligibility, NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 on Friday, February 18, 2022. To be noted that the provisional result has already been released and candidates were given time till February 17 by 6 pm to raise objections. The final result will be released on its official website mcc.nic.in. Once released, the final seat allotment list can be checked on MCC official website by following the steps mentioned below.
Here is how check NEET PG 2021 round 2 final result
- Candidates should go to the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, under Current Events, click on “Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 PG 2021”
- Candidates should check their roll number and details and the allocated seat
- The allotment result will be displayed on screen
- Candidates can download the allotment letter from MCC’s website
As per the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule, candidates will have to report to their respective colleges from February 18 to 24, 2022. Candidates must ensure to carry their documents such as their NEET PG 2021 Exam Result, NEET PG 2021 Counselling result, educational certificates, caste certificate (if required), etc. Candidates can check the detailed list documents required on the official MCC website.
NEET Counselling Phase 2 counselling: Check important dates here
- Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes was done on February 5 and February 6, 2022
- Registration/Payment had to be done between February 4 and February 10, 2022
- Choice Filling/ Locking was to be done between February 7 and February 11, 2022
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes had to be done on February 11 and 12, 2022
- Processing of Seat Allotment- February 16 and 17, 2022
- Result are scheduled to be released on February 18, 2022
- Candidates will have to report to the colleges between February 18 and February 24, 2022