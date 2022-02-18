NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

NEET PG counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the final seat allotment result for the National Entrance cum Eligibility, NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 on Friday, February 18, 2022. To be noted that the provisional result has already been released and candidates were given time till February 17 by 6 pm to raise objections. The final result will be released on its official website mcc.nic.in. Once released, the final seat allotment list can be checked on MCC official website by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how check NEET PG 2021 round 2 final result

Candidates should go to the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, under Current Events, click on “Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 PG 2021”

Candidates should check their roll number and details and the allocated seat

The allotment result will be displayed on screen

Candidates can download the allotment letter from MCC’s website

As per the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule, candidates will have to report to their respective colleges from February 18 to 24, 2022. Candidates must ensure to carry their documents such as their NEET PG 2021 Exam Result, NEET PG 2021 Counselling result, educational certificates, caste certificate (if required), etc. Candidates can check the detailed list documents required on the official MCC website.

