NEET PG Counselling Result For Special Round To Be Declared Today

NEET PG counselling special round: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021 seat allotment result for the special round on April 4, 2022. Medical aspirants who got themselves registered for MCC NEET PG Special round of counselling will be able to check their results today. Once released, it can be checked on the official website mcc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Neet PG counselling result for the mop-up round was pulled up by the Supreme Court. This came in line with a plea been filed seeking admissions to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise go waste. Then as per the revised MCC NEET PG counselling schedule, a Special round of counselling was held as per Supreme Court's order. The step-by-step guide for checking NEET PG seat allotment results is attached below.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Follow these steps to check special round results

Registered candidates should go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the PG Medical Counselling tab

In the next step, they will have to click on the NEET PG Special Round Counselling result notification

Then they should enter their login details as asked to view the counselling result PDF

The result PDF will be opened up on the screen, candidates should download it ad take its printout for future reference

Candidates who will be allotted a seat in the Special Round of NEET PG Counselling 2021 will have to proceed with the admissions process. The reporting should be complete at the allotted college between April 4 and April 6, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on MCC counselling for NEET PG.

NEET PG AIQ Mop-up counselling cancelled