NEET PG Result 2022 Out; Check Cut-off, Result Highlights & Other Details Here

NEET PG Result 2022: The National Board of Education declared the NEET PG 2022 results on June 1, 2022. This time the result was released without prior announcement of date and time. All the registered candidates who took part in the exam can download their result now. Steps to download the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam 2022 result are mentioned below. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below

The result has been released for the NEET PG exam which was conducted on May 21, 2022. It is available on the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in. The result highlights, cut-off, and other details can be checked here.

NEET PG Result 2022: Health Minister extends wishes to qualifiers

Congratulating the candidates Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."

NEET PG 2022: Important dates

Admit cards were released on May 14, 2022

The exam was conducted on May 21, 2022 in computer-based mode. It was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

Result was released on June 1, 2022

The individual scorecards of candidates will be uploaded on official website on or after June 8, 2022

Check cut-off and other details

This year, the cut-off score for General and EWS categories is 275 marks (out of 800) and it is 260 for unreserved PWD candidates. For reserved categories, the cut-off score is 245. Candidates should know that they have been awarded full marks in 2 questions irrespective of the fact that they attempted it or not. It has been done as questions were technically incorrect or had more than 1 correct option.

“Each and every question in NEET-PG 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per inputs from the faculty members, two questions were found to be technically incorrect / have more than 1 correct option in the Question paper of NEET-PG 2022,” an official statement said.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET PG Result 2022