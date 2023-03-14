Last Updated:

NEET PG Result 2023 Declared In Record Time, Health Minister Congratulates NBEMS

NEET PG Result 2023 has been declared in record time, health minister congratulated NBEMS. NEET PG 2023 was held on March 5. The result has been declared today.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Neet pg result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Board of Education (NBE) has on Tuesday released the NEET PG 2023 Results. Candidates who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam 2022 can check their results online. The results for the NEET PG exams conducted on March 5 are available on the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in. The steps and direct link to check the NEET PG result 2023 have been provided below.

NEET PG Result 2023

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!" union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. 

NEET PG cutoff has also been released along with the results. However, the merit list will be uploaded shortly on the website. Individual scorecards of candidates will be available online soon 

How to check NEET PG Result 2023

  • Visit the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in
  • On the homepage click on NEET PG 20223 tab
  • A link to view NEET PG result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Click on the resume link
  • Key in your registration number and login credentials and submit
  • Your NEET PG result will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take its printout.
READ | NEET PG 2023 on March 5, check last-minute revision guide & expert tips to crack exam here
READ | NEET PG 2023: Exam begins tomorrow, check last minute guide here
READ | NEET PG 2023 exam concludes: Paper analysis, tentative answer key release date here
READ | NEET PG 2023: When will answer key release? Know minimum qualifying mark, result date here
COMMENT