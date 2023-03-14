NEET PG Result 2023 Declared In Record Time, Health Minister Congratulates NBEMS

NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Board of Education (NBE) has on Tuesday released the NEET PG 2023 Results. Candidates who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam 2022 can check their results online. The results for the NEET PG exams conducted on March 5 are available on the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in. The steps and direct link to check the NEET PG result 2023 have been provided below.

NEET PG Result 2023

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!" union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET PG cutoff has also been released along with the results. However, the merit list will be uploaded shortly on the website. Individual scorecards of candidates will be available online soon

How to check NEET PG Result 2023