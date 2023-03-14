NEET PG Result 2023 Out In 9 Days, Cut-off Marks Higher Than Last Year; Check Here

The National Board of Education declared the NEET PG 2023 results today, March 14. The exam was held on March 5. Just like last year, the result was released without prior announcement of date and time this year too. As per NBEMS official schedule, NEET PG result 2023 was scheduled to be announced by March 31. However, NBEMS has declared the results within 9 days after conducting the exam. Last year, the board took 10 days to release the results.

All the candidates who took part in the NEET P exam can download their result now. Steps to download the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam 2023 result are given below. A direct link to check the result has also been given below. NEET PG 2023 result is available on the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in. NEET PG scorecard will be out on or after March 25. The NEET PG 2023 result highlights, cut-off, and other details can be checked here.

NEET PG 2023 cut-off and other details

This year, the cut-off score for General and EWS categories is 291 marks (out of 800) and it is 274 for unreserved PWD candidates. For reserved categories, the cut-off score is 257. The cutoff is higher as compared to last year. In the year 2022, the cutoffs for these categories were 275, 260 and 245, respectively. The minimum qualifying criteria for General/ EWS categories is 50 percentile. For General PwBD category it is 45 percentile and for SC/ ST/ OBC cateory, it is 40 percentile.

Each and every question in NEET-PG 2023 was reviewed by the subject matter experts from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per the inputs from the subject matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect or ambiguous

Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET PG Result 2023