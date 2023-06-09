NEET Result 2023: NTA Expected To Declare NEET UG Results By June 12, Here's What We Know

NEET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET UG Results 2023 in a few days. As per sources, NEET results 2023 will be declared on June 11 or 12. However, the official confirmation is still awaited. Once released, Candidates will be able to check their results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has given the parliamentary committee assurance to release NEET UG results by the second week of June. Now, if the NEET Result committee meets on Saturday, the result will be declared on Sunday, a source said. NTA conducted the exam on May 7 for candidates from all states except Manipur. A separate exam was held for Manipur candidates on June 6 due to violence prevalent in the state. The provisional answer key has already been released and the objection window is closed.

How to check NEET UG Results 2023