NEET Result 2023 OUT, Bora Varun Of Andhra Pradesh Tops NEET UG With 99.99 Percentile

NEET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the much-awaited NEET UG Results 2023 today. The national-level medical entrance exam was conducted on May 7. Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2023 can check their results online at neet.nta.nic.in. Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi tops NEET exam with 99.99 percentile. Maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan, NTA said.

This year, the NEET cut-off 2023 for unreserved category students has soared from 715-117 in NEET UG last year to 720-137 in NEET UG 2023 result 2023. The NEET cut-off 2023 for candidates of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 in NTA NEET UG 2023.

Candidates must note that the counselling process for the qualified candidates will begin soon. NEET counselling schedule will be out in due course of time.

How to check NEET UG Results 2023

STEP 1: To download the NEET 2023 results, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Score Card NEET (UG) 2023".

STEP 3: Fill in the required details and then click on "submit" or "login".

STEP 4: After logging in automatically, NEET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Download and print the NEET 2023 results for future reference.

Earlier, we had reported that NTA has given the parliamentary committee an assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by the second week of June. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be able to check their results online after it is declared. The steps to check NEET Results are given below.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023

NTA released the provisional answer key for May 7 exam on June 4. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the keys till June 6 up to 11.50 pm. Candidates from Manipur were allowed to appear for NEET between June 3 and 5 due to prevalent violence in the state.