NEET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download NEET UG Scorecard

NEET UG Result 2023 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare NEET UG Results 2023 today. As per sources, NTA will declare the results by today evening. The national-level medical entrance exam was conducted on May 7.

Earlier, we had reported that NTA has given the parliamentary committee an assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by the second week of June. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be able to check their results online after it is declared. The steps to check NEET Results are given below.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023

NTA released the provisional answer key for May 7 exam on June 4. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the keys till June 6 up to 11.50 pm. Candidates from Manipur were allowed to appear for NEET between June 3 and 5 due to prevalent violence in the state.

After the answer key challenge window is closed, NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised and final answer key based on which the NEET UG Results 2023 will be prepared. The NEET Final answer key is also expected to be released today along with the results

How to check NEET Results 2023