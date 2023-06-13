Last Updated:

NEET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download NEET UG Scorecard

NEET Result 2023 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare NEET UG Results 2023 today. As per sources, NTA will declare the results by today evening.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Neet result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


NEET UG Result 2023 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare NEET UG Results 2023 today. As per sources, NTA will declare the results by today evening. The national-level medical entrance exam was conducted on May 7. 

Earlier, we had reported that NTA has given the parliamentary committee an assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by the second week of June. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be able to check their results online after it is declared. The steps to check NEET Results are given below.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023

NTA released the provisional answer key for May 7 exam on June 4. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the keys till June 6 up to 11.50 pm. Candidates from Manipur were allowed to appear for NEET between June 3 and 5 due to prevalent violence in the state. 

READ | NEET-UG to be held in Manipur on any date between June 3-5, CUET-UG from June 5-8

After the answer key challenge window is closed, NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised and final answer key based on which the NEET UG Results 2023 will be prepared. The NEET Final answer key is also expected to be released today along with the results 

READ | NEET answer key 2023 released, here's how to download and raise objections

How to check NEET Results 2023

  • STEP 1: To download the NEET 2023 results, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Score Card NEET (UG) 2023".
  • STEP 3: Fill in the required details and then click on "submit" or "login".
  • STEP 4: After logging in automatically, NEET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • STEP 5: Download and print the NEET 2023 results for future reference.
READ | NEET Result 2023 Date: NTA expected to declare NEET UG Results in a week, how to check
READ | NEET Result 2023: NTA expected to declare NEET UG Results by June 12, here's what we know

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND