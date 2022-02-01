Last Updated:

NEET SS Result 2021 Out At Natboard.edu.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Results

NEET SS result 2021 has been released on official website at natboard.edu.in. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
neet

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS Result 2021. The result has been released on Monday, January 31, 2022. NBE infomed about the result release through a notification. Registered candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results. It has been uploaded on the official website nbe.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.  

To be noted that the NEET SS Result 2021 that has been released on January 31 is for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on January 10, 2022. Earlier, the NEET SS exam was supposed to be conducted in 2021, but it got delayed due to several issues related to syllabus. Candidates must know that the NEET SS Result 2021 only contains list of shortlisted and qualified candidates. The individual scorecards and merit list have not been released yet. However, it is scheduled to be released shortly by NBE. The step-by-step process to check the result has been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view results.

Check important dates here

  • Exam was conducted on January 10, 2022
  • Results have been released on January 31, 2022 

Websites to check results

  • natboard.edu.in
  • nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Result 2021: Here is how to check 

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of this exam by National Board of Examinations – nbe.edu.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'NEET SS 2021' and then click on the 'Results' tab. 
  • Caniddates will be redirected to another page with several categories of Specialties
  • Candidates will then have to click on the exam they appeared for
  • A new page will open with the result PDF, candidates should scroll through it amd look for their roll number
  • Candidates can also take its printout for future reference 

Click on this link to check NEET SS 2021 results

