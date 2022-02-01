NEET SS Result 2021 Out At Natboard.edu.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Results

Quick links:
National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS Result 2021. The result has been released on Monday, January 31, 2022. NBE infomed about the result release through a notification. Registered candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results. It has been uploaded on the official website nbe.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
To be noted that the NEET SS Result 2021 that has been released on January 31 is for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on January 10, 2022. Earlier, the NEET SS exam was supposed to be conducted in 2021, but it got delayed due to several issues related to syllabus. Candidates must know that the NEET SS Result 2021 only contains list of shortlisted and qualified candidates. The individual scorecards and merit list have not been released yet. However, it is scheduled to be released shortly by NBE. The step-by-step process to check the result has been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view results.