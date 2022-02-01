NEET SS Result 2021 Out At Natboard.edu.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Results

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS Result 2021. The result has been released on Monday, January 31, 2022. NBE infomed about the result release through a notification. Registered candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results. It has been uploaded on the official website nbe.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the NEET SS Result 2021 that has been released on January 31 is for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on January 10, 2022. Earlier, the NEET SS exam was supposed to be conducted in 2021, but it got delayed due to several issues related to syllabus. Candidates must know that the NEET SS Result 2021 only contains list of shortlisted and qualified candidates. The individual scorecards and merit list have not been released yet. However, it is scheduled to be released shortly by NBE. The step-by-step process to check the result has been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view results.

Check important dates here

Exam was conducted on January 10, 2022

Results have been released on January 31, 2022

Websites to check results

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Result 2021: Here is how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of this exam by National Board of Examinations – nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'NEET SS 2021' and then click on the 'Results' tab.

Caniddates will be redirected to another page with several categories of Specialties

Candidates will then have to click on the exam they appeared for

A new page will open with the result PDF, candidates should scroll through it amd look for their roll number

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

Click on this link to check NEET SS 2021 results