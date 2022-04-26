Last Updated:

NEET SS Round 2 Counselling Result Released By MCC, Here's How To Check

NEET SS round 2 counselling result 2021: MCC has released the provisional result on April 25, 2022. Registered candidates can check it by following these steps

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Neet

Image: Shutterstock


NEET SS counselling result: As scheduled, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS 2021 provisional counselling result for round two on Monday, April 25, 2022. The result has been uploaded on the official website and registered candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned below. Since the result released is provisional in nature, candidates were given option to inform discrepancies in the result. The deadline to do so ended on April 26 in the first half at 7 am.

MCC official notification read, "The provisional result for round 2 of NEET SS 2021 counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 AM of 26.04.2022 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

However, the candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. With NEET SS round 2 counselling result being released, the shortlisted applicants will have to report to the respective institutes in the next step. They will have to report between April 25 and April 30, 2022. Here is how to check results.

NEET SS round 2 counselling 2021: Check important dates here

  • NEET SS Round 2 Counseling round 2 counselling window was opened on April 20, 2022
  • The NEET SS counselling round 2 facilities were available for the candidates till April 22, 2022
  • Round 2 NEET SS counselling results was made public on April 25, 2022
  • All those applicants who have been shortlisted for round 2 will have to physically report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30, 2022.

NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Result: Follow these steps to check

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- mcc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the 'NEET SS 2022 counselling result link and then look for the provisional result SS 2021 round 2 link
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where the PDF file will open with the list of shortlisted candidates
  • Step 4: Candidates should download the same, go through it and take its printout for further reference
READ | NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling registration begins; here's direct link
READ | Maharashtra CET 2022 to be held in August after JEE and NEET: Uday Samant
READ | NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stray vacancy round provisional result out, here's how to check
READ | NEET MDS 2022 admit cards for May 2 exam to be out on April 25, here's how to download
Tags: Neet, NEET SS, MCC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND