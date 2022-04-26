NEET SS Round 2 Counselling Result Released By MCC, Here's How To Check

NEET SS counselling result: As scheduled, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS 2021 provisional counselling result for round two on Monday, April 25, 2022. The result has been uploaded on the official website and registered candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned below. Since the result released is provisional in nature, candidates were given option to inform discrepancies in the result. The deadline to do so ended on April 26 in the first half at 7 am.

MCC official notification read, "The provisional result for round 2 of NEET SS 2021 counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 AM of 26.04.2022 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

However, the candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. With NEET SS round 2 counselling result being released, the shortlisted applicants will have to report to the respective institutes in the next step. They will have to report between April 25 and April 30, 2022. Here is how to check results.

NEET SS round 2 counselling 2021: Check important dates here

NEET SS Round 2 Counseling round 2 counselling window was opened on April 20, 2022

The NEET SS counselling round 2 facilities were available for the candidates till April 22, 2022

Round 2 NEET SS counselling results was made public on April 25, 2022

All those applicants who have been shortlisted for round 2 will have to physically report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30, 2022.

NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Result: Follow these steps to check