NEET UG 2021: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result, Here's Direct Link

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: As scheduled, the Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2021 Counselling results for Online Stray Vacancy round on April 4, 2022. The result has been released on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check results has also been attached below. MCC had announced that no more rounds of admissions will be held after this round. For more details, one can go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check provisional result

MCC NEET UG stray vacancy result: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Registered students should go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the UG Medical Counselling tab

Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the link which reads “Provisional Result Stray Vacancy Round UG 2021”

Step 4: A PDF file will be displayed on screen, candidates should look for their roll number and rank

Step 6: Candidates should download it and take its printout for future reference

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: What’s next?

All those candidates who will secure a seat in Online Stray Vacancy round will have to appear for reporting. The reporting will begin on April 5 and will continue till April 9, 2022. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective colleges for further information.

NEET UG 2022: Highlights and important dates

Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counseling process to get admission to the medical colleges. The medical college to which they will get admission will depend on the rank they will score.