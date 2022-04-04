NEET UG 2021: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: As scheduled, the Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2021 Counselling results for Online Stray Vacancy round on April 4, 2022. The result has been released on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check results has also been attached below. MCC had announced that no more rounds of admissions will be held after this round. For more details, one can go to the official website mcc.nic.in.
All those candidates who will secure a seat in Online Stray Vacancy round will have to appear for reporting. The reporting will begin on April 5 and will continue till April 9, 2022. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective colleges for further information.
Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counseling process to get admission to the medical colleges. The medical college to which they will get admission will depend on the rank they will score.