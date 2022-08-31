Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency can release the answer key for NEET UG 2022 exam anytime soon. The provisional answer key was supposed to be out on August 31 at 12.15 pm but has not been released yet. The official website reads that it will take time to upload answer key for 18 lakh candidates. The answer key once released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
Candidates will be given time to raise objections against NEET UG answer key 2022. Post considering the same, final answer key will be prepared. Registered candidates who took the exam will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question for raising objections.
The update on official website reads, "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today."
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.