NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency can release the answer key for NEET UG 2022 exam anytime soon. The provisional answer key was supposed to be out on August 31 at 12.15 pm but has not been released yet. The official website reads that it will take time to upload answer key for 18 lakh candidates. The answer key once released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates will be given time to raise objections against NEET UG answer key 2022. Post considering the same, final answer key will be prepared. Registered candidates who took the exam will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question for raising objections.

The update on official website reads, "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today."

List of official websites to check NEET UG 2022 provisional key

neet.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in nta.ac.in

Know how to check and download NEET UG provisional answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the NEET UG provisional answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates who took the exam should click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit option

Step 4: Post submitting, the NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Step 8: Candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per objection

About NEET UG 2022

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.