NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: NTA NEET UG Provisional Key Out, Here's Direct Link

Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key link has been activated and the website is now responding. They can download the answer key now.
Minutes after releasing the provisional answer key, users are facing issue as the website is not loading. Candidates are advised to check the provisional key after 7 pm.
The official website mentions that the provisional key has been released.
The National Testing Agency has activated the provisional answer key link on the official websites.
Notice on official website mentions that the scanned images of the OMR sheets would be sent on the registered email ID of the candidates.
The NEET 2022 cut-off this year for the General category is 50th percentile which will be around 145 out of 720. Last year the NEET 2022 cut-off was 720-138 for General category candidates.
Official notice reads,“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice”.
You can check NEET UG 2022 provisional key at neet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in
Official website reads, "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will be available after 7 P.M. today."
Once released, the answer key can be checked by clicking on this link.
National Testing Agency was supposed to release the answer key at 12.15 pm today. However, it has not been released yet. There is no update on the website as well.
NEET 2022 was held for 18,72,343 UG medical aspirants on July 17, 2022.
NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared
The answer key will be released for the medical entrance exam which was held on July 17, 2022.
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.
Along with the answer key, the candidates will also get to check OMR response sheets.
National Testing Agency can release the answer key for NEET UG 2022 exam anytime soon. The provisional answer key was supposed to be out on August 31 at 12.15 pm but has not been released yet. Here's all you need to know about it.
The website was updated in the morning. The last update reads, "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today."
The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by them.
The NEET UG exam was conducted by National Testing Agency. Therefore, NTA will be releasing the provisional key and result for 18 lakh candidates.
The answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given time to raise objections against it.
NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will be released on official websites on August 31, 2022.