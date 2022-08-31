Last Updated:

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: NTA NEET UG Provisional Key Out, Here's Direct Link

NEET UG 2022 answer key has been released by National Testing Agency. It can be checked on the list of official websites attached below. The steps that candidates will have to follow to raise objections against it are also mentioned below.

NEET UG 2022 answer key

18:59 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET UG 2022 provisional key can be downloaded now

Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key link has been activated and the website is now responding. They can download the answer key now. 

18:53 IST, August 31st 2022
NTA official website not responding

Minutes after releasing the provisional answer key, users are facing issue as the website is not loading. Candidates are advised to check the provisional key after 7 pm. 

18:46 IST, August 31st 2022
Here's how to check answer key
  • Step 1: Go to the official website
  • Step 2: Click on the link which reads, "Answer Key, Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response Challenge"
  • Step 3: Either log in through application number and password or application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Answer key will be displayed on screen 
18:43 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET UG 2022 provisional key link activated on official website

The official website mentions that the provisional key has been released.

 

18:41 IST, August 31st 2022
NTA activates provisional answer key link

The National Testing Agency has activated the provisional answer key link on the official websites. 

18:39 IST, August 31st 2022
Candidates to get scanned images of OMR on email ID

Notice on official website mentions that the scanned images of the OMR sheets would be sent on the registered email ID of the candidates.

18:35 IST, August 31st 2022
What is NEET expected cut-off?

The NEET 2022 cut-off this year for the General category is 50th percentile which will be around 145 out of 720. Last year the NEET 2022 cut-off was 720-138 for General category candidates. 

17:47 IST, August 31st 2022
Candidates can raise objections against key

Official notice reads,“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice”.

17:21 IST, August 31st 2022
Where to check NEET UG 2022 provisional key

You can check NEET UG 2022 provisional key at neet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in

17:21 IST, August 31st 2022
Provisional key to be released after 7pm today

Official website reads, "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will be available after 7 P.M. today."

17:07 IST, August 31st 2022
Direct link to check NEET UG 2022 provisional key

Once released, the answer key can be checked by clicking on this link.

16:47 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET 2022 provisional answer key release delayed, no update by NTA

National Testing Agency was supposed to release the answer key at 12.15 pm today. However, it has not been released yet. There is no update on the website as well. 

16:22 IST, August 31st 2022
Over 18 lakh candidates took the exam

NEET 2022 was held for 18,72,343 UG medical aspirants on July 17, 2022.

15:57 IST, August 31st 2022
Here's how to calculate rank

NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared

15:19 IST, August 31st 2022
Know when was NEET UG 2022 exam conducted

The answer key will be released for the medical entrance exam which was held on July 17, 2022.

14:51 IST, August 31st 2022
14:34 IST, August 31st 2022
Here's all you need to know about NEET UG exam

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

14:17 IST, August 31st 2022
OMR sheet to be released by NTA soon

Along with the answer key, the candidates will also get to check OMR response sheets.

14:07 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET UG 2022: Answer key for 18 lakh candidates to be out soon

 National Testing Agency can release the answer key for NEET UG 2022 exam anytime soon. The provisional answer key was supposed to be out on August 31 at 12.15 pm but has not been released yet. Here's all you need to know about it. 

13:57 IST, August 31st 2022
Check official update on answer key release

The website was updated in the morning. The last update reads, "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today."

13:53 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET UG 2022: Rs 200 to be charged from candidates for each objection

The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by them. 

13:53 IST, August 31st 2022
13:53 IST, August 31st 2022
NTA to release NEET UG 2022 answer key and result

The NEET UG exam was conducted by National Testing Agency. Therefore, NTA will be releasing the provisional key and result for 18 lakh candidates. 

13:53 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET UG 2022: Candidates to get time to raise objections

The answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given time to raise objections against it.

13:53 IST, August 31st 2022
NEET UG 2022: Provisional answer key to be out today

NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will be released on official websites on August 31, 2022.

