NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Be Out By August 30, Here's How To Raise Objections Against It

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG answer key 2022: National Testing Agency has announced that it will be releasing the NEET UG provisional key by August 30, 2022. Once released, students will be given time to raise objections against it. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.
Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. It can be checked and downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
NTA on August 25 announced that the result will be released by September 7, 2022. Following the past trends, the final answer key is also expected to be out on the result release date. Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.
The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode.
About NEET UG 2022
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.