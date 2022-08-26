NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Be Out By August 30, Here's How To Raise Objections Against It

NEET UG answer key 2022: National Testing Agency has announced that it will be releasing the NEET UG provisional key by August 30, 2022. Once released, students will be given time to raise objections against it. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. It can be checked and downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

NTA on August 25 announced that the result will be released by September 7, 2022. Following the past trends, the final answer key is also expected to be out on the result release date. Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode.

NEET Results 2022: Official websites

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Know how to download NEET UG provisional answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the NEET UG answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit option

Step 4: Post submitting, the NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

NEET UG Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG results 2022 link

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their application number and password and submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the NEET-UG Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download NEET Result 2022

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

About NEET UG 2022

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.