NEET UG 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Key To End On September 2

Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG 2022 provisional key has been released by National Testing Agency on August 31, 2022. With the provisional key being released, candidates have been given time to raise objections against it. The deadline to raise objections will end on September 2, 2022. All those candidates who took the exam can check the answer key now.
NTA will prepare final answer key on the basis of objections raised by candidates. If any of the objection raised is found true, it will be reflected in the final answer key. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection. Candidates will also have to attach a proof of why they are raising the objection.
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.