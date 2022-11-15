NEET UG 2022: Final Seat Allotment Result Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022: The NEET UG 2022 final seat allotment result has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the final seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. This time, the NEET UG provisional seat allotment result was published on November 14. According to the schedule, candidates can report to the allotted college between November 15 and November 22.

The notice read, "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling is now available. The final result will be displayed on 15.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 15.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com." The notice further stated, "candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website."

NEET UG: Here's how to check the NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: In order to check the NEET UG Seat Allotment Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the tab "UG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: Candidates must click on the tab "seat allotment for round 2."

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the NEET UG 2022 Final seat allotment result - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative