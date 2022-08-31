NEET UG 2022 Provisional Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Response Sheet

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG 2022: As scheduled, the NEET UG 2022 provisional key has been released by National Testing Agency. All those candidates who took the exam can check the answer key now. The NEET UG 2022 answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections against it now.
Following the trend, NTA will prepare final answer key after considering the objections raised by candidates. If any of the objection raised is found true, it will be reflected in the final answer key. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection. Candidates will also have to attach a proof of why they are raising the objection. the steps as well as direct link to check and download answer key are mentioned below.
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.