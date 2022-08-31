NEET UG 2022 Provisional Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Response Sheet

NEET UG 2022: As scheduled, the NEET UG 2022 provisional key has been released by National Testing Agency. All those candidates who took the exam can check the answer key now. The NEET UG 2022 answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates can raise objections against it now.

Following the trend, NTA will prepare final answer key after considering the objections raised by candidates. If any of the objection raised is found true, it will be reflected in the final answer key. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection. Candidates will also have to attach a proof of why they are raising the objection. the steps as well as direct link to check and download answer key are mentioned below.

Know how to check and download NEET UG provisional answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the NEET UG answer key 2022, registered candidates should go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates who took the exam should click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit option

Step 4: Post submitting, the NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Step 8: Candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per objection

Here is the direct link to view and download the NEET UG provisional answer key 2022

About NEET UG 2022

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.