NEET UG 2022 Provisional Key To Be Out Today, Know How To Check Answer Key

NEET UG answer key 2022: National Testing Agency will be releasing the NEET UG answer key on August 31, 2022. The answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given time to raise objections against it. In order to raise objections against it, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged.

Candidates should know that post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be able to check the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Results 2022: List of official websites

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Follow these steps to download NEET UG provisional answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the NEET UG answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit option

Step 4: Post submitting, the NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

NEET UG Result 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should should go the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG results 2022 link

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their application number and password and submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the NEET-UG Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download NEET Result 2022

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

About NEET UG 2022

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.