NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET UG 2022 provisional seat allotment result on November 14, 2022. All those candidates who applied for seats can now check the seat allotment results for Round 2 by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. To check the NEET UG result, candidates are required to use their application number and password.

The NEET UG round 2 final seat allotment result will be released on November 15. Earlier, the NEET round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be released on November 11, but MCC postponed the date. Now that the authorities have released the provisional seat allotment result, the final allotment result will be released on mcc.nic.in tomorrow, November 15, 2022. After the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Allotment List, candidates would be allowed to proceed with the reporting process for their allotted seats. Candidates can file objections and report any discrepancies until 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Here's how to check seat allotment results

Step 1: In order to check the seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC (mcc.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, click on the option that reads, "UG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: Candidates must click on the tab "seat allotment for round 2."

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must stay connected to the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to check the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative