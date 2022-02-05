NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee or NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 round 1 result will be released on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Exact time of result release has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out in the second half. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check the same on official website by following the steps mentioned below.

This NEET UG result will be followed by the admissions-related formalities. Candidates who will get a seat on Saturday will have to report at the allotted institute from February 7 to 14, 2022 to complete the admissions process. A step-by-step process to check result is mentioned here.

NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021: Here is how to check seat allotment result

Once released, candidates will have to go to the official website of Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee – aaccc.gov.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link which reads 'AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Result.' (To be noted that the direct link to be activated later)

Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and password to login

The NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen

Candiadtes should download ita nd take its printout for future references

Candidates should know that three rounds will be held in AACCC NEET counselling – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Final Stray Vacancy. Those who will not receive a seat in this round, should not worry. The registrations for AIQ round 2 will begin from February 18, 2022.

Father-daughter duo clear NEET 2021, take admission in MBBS course together

A father-daughter duo has left people in awe after they qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and took admission in MBBS together. The story has become an inspiration for many as it has proved that age is not a barrier to learning. According to various media reports, Lieutenant Colonel R. Murugaiyan took part in the NEET exam with his daughter, Sheetal, who was only 18 years old at the time of the examination, last year.

After qualifying for the exam, the 50-year-old applied for admission to the MBBS programme with his daughter. Lieutenant Colonel Murugaiyan has got admission into a medical college in Chennai, while his daughter has secured a seat in a medical college in Puducherry.