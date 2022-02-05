NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Quick links:
NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee or NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 round 1 result will be released on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Exact time of result release has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out in the second half. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check the same on official website by following the steps mentioned below.
This NEET UG result will be followed by the admissions-related formalities. Candidates who will get a seat on Saturday will have to report at the allotted institute from February 7 to 14, 2022 to complete the admissions process. A step-by-step process to check result is mentioned here.
Candidates should know that three rounds will be held in AACCC NEET counselling – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Final Stray Vacancy. Those who will not receive a seat in this round, should not worry. The registrations for AIQ round 2 will begin from February 18, 2022.
A father-daughter duo has left people in awe after they qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and took admission in MBBS together. The story has become an inspiration for many as it has proved that age is not a barrier to learning. According to various media reports, Lieutenant Colonel R. Murugaiyan took part in the NEET exam with his daughter, Sheetal, who was only 18 years old at the time of the examination, last year.
After qualifying for the exam, the 50-year-old applied for admission to the MBBS programme with his daughter. Lieutenant Colonel Murugaiyan has got admission into a medical college in Chennai, while his daughter has secured a seat in a medical college in Puducherry.