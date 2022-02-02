NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Revised List Of Round 1 Seat Allotment; Check Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), on February 2, released a revised list of NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment after withdrawing it a day ago due to some errors. The MBBS and BDS students who had registered for counselling, can now check their roll number and allotted seat on mcc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. MCC has allotted colleges to the NEET UG 2021 qualified students on the basis of choices that they have already made during online NEET counselling.

How to check your status

Go to official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on UG Medical Counselling tab

Then, click on the link which reads “Final result round 1 UG 2021”

The result PDF will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it and download the same

NEET UG Counselling 2021: List of documents required while reporting

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET UG 2021 admit card and result

Date of Birth certificate

Class 10 and class 12 certificate, marksheet

Eight passport size photographs same as affixed on the application form.

Identity proof like Aadhaar card or PAN card

Caste certificate, EWS certificate and PwD certificate (if mentioned)

The previous NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule read that students will have to report to the allotted college between February 2 and February 7, 2022, which has now been changed to February 3. In order to confirm their candidature, candidates will have to apply by 5 PM on February 7. It is to be noted that the website clearly mentions that in case any student has deposited their original documents to any other college and are appearing for physical document verification in different colleges, they will not be allowed. "Candidates who have deposited their original documents with any other Institute/ College/University and come for admission with a certificate stating that "their original certificates are deposited with the Institute/College /University" will not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/Dental College," it says.

