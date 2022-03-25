NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop Up Round Final Result Declared; Here's How To Check

NEET UG Counselling Result 2022: The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round final result has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the mop-up round final result by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round final result has also been announced on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. According to the MCC notification, "The NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round final result has been released on the official website: mcc.nic.in, reporting for the mop-up round of UG Counselling 2021 has started."

The Commission has directed all the candidates to download the "Sandes" application to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling. MCC NEET UG counselling for the AIQ seats will be conducted in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Every year, MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here's how to check mop-up round result

Step 1: To check the result candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on "mop-up round result" link

Step 3: Candidates need to enter thier NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login

Step 4: After login, NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for further reference.

NEET Stray Vacancy Round to begin on Mar 30

The candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges for offline, physical reporting along with the required documents such as the NEET UG admit card, the NEET UG result, 12th, and 10th class mark sheets, valid ID proof, and their MCC allotment letter. As per official information, March 29 is the last date for the candidates to report to their allotted colleges. After the Mop-Up Round, the Online Stray Vacancy Round, which is the final round, will begin on March 30, 2022.

