NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop Up Round Final Result Likely To Be Out Today

NEET Mop up round result: As scheduled, Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG Mop Up round provisional result on March 23, 2022. NEET mop up round final result is expected to be out on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Once released, it can be checked on the official website mcc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.
Candidates were given time to raise objections against the provisional result. Any objection had to be submitted till March 24 (8 AM). Considering the objections raised by candidates, final result will be prepared by Medical Counselling Commitee. To be noted that as of now there is no notice on MCC's official website related to release of final result. However, following the past trends, result is expected to be out today. The steps to check provisional as well as final result have been mentioned below.
National Board of Examination recently revised the schedule. The revised schedule highlights that the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been started on March 21, 2022. Candiadtes who have nit got themselves reistred should make sure to apply by March 30, 2022. The schedule also clarifies that the NEET MDS 2022 exam will now be conducted on May 2, 2022.
"The NEET-MDS 2022 shall now be conducted on May 2, 2022 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM). The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022, which was closed on January 24, 2022, shall now be reopened... in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion (i.e., July 31st, 2022)," reads the NBE notification.