NEET UG Counselling: AIQ Provisional Result Released, Final Result To Be Declared Shortly

NEET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional allotment results of the first round of NEET UG counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats. Candidates must know that the result is provisional in nature and the final result will be released on February 1, 2022. All the candidates who applied for admissions to MBBS and BDS seats can check the provisional results now. It can be checked on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates must know that it is the second time that MCC is declaring the provisional allotment results. Earlier the results were declared on January 27, 2022. MCC had to pull down the provisional results due to court case. MCC in official notification mentioned, "The earlier provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website on 27.01.2022 and was withdrawn in compliance to the order issued in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras may be treated ‘Null & Void’.”

On final results, the official statement said, “The Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 1st February, 2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 1st February, 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

How to check NEET seat allotment provisional result 2021

In order to check NEET AIQ result 2021, candidates should go to official website mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on UG counselling tab

In the current event section, click on "PROVISIONAL RESULT ROUND 1 UG 2021"

The result will be displayed on screen, candidates can check the same

Here is the direct link to check the provisional results

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Here is how to check final result