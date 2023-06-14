NEET UG Results 2023 Declared, Maximum Qualifiers From UP, Cut-off Mark Increases

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG-2023. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have jointly topped the NEET-UG scoring 99.99 percentile each. Both the top rankers have managed to score a perfect 720 each. This year’s NEET-UG result witnessed dominance of candidates from Tamil Nadu as four among the top-10 rankers are from the southern state. These four candidates are Prabanjan J (AIR-1), Kaustuv Bauri (AIR-3), Surya Siddharth N (AIR-6) and Varun S (AIR-9).

Three things you need to know:

11.45 lakh candidates passed, out of a total of 20.38 lakh appeared in the NEET UG-2023 exams.

Maximum qualifiers are from Uttar Pradesh (139961).

Four among the top-10 candidates are from Tamil Nadu

A total of 20.38 lakh candidates, who appeared for the examination, 11.45 lakh managed to pass. The maximum number of candidates passed in the examination are from Uttar Pradesh (139961) followed by Maharashtra (131008). Furthermore, the cut-off for general category candidates has increased from 715-117 last year to 720-137 this year. The agency has released the list of NEET UG-2023 All India Rank (AIR) 50 toppers. Apart from this, a list of state-wise and category-wise toppers along with a list of female toppers and cut-off percentiles have also been released separately.

Exams conducted on May 7th

The exam for the NEET UG-2023 was conducted on May 7th this year at 4097 centers across the country. Not only this, exams were also conducted in 14 various cities outside India that includes Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. The examination was conducted in 13 different languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The agency has said, based on AIR the admitting authorities will draw a merit list for the seats of MBBS or BDS falling under their jurisdiction. The candidates can access the result by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Top-10 candidates