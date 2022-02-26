NEET UG Round 2 Results 2021 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
NEET Round 2 Result 2021: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2021 on February 26, 2022. All those candidates who registered for NEET UG Round 2 counselling 2021 will be able to check and download their results once released. It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.
Candidates who will be allotted seats on February 26, will have to report to their allotted institutions between February 27 to March 5, 2022. While reporting, candidates will be required to carry a set of documents including Allotment Letter issued by MCC, NEET UG 2021 admit card, NEET UG 2021 result, Date of Birth certificate, Class 10th certificate, Class 12 certificate, mark sheet, and others. As mentioned above, the MCC will start the registration for the Mop-Up round from March 10, 2022. It is to be noted that no new registrations will be allowed after the mop-up round.