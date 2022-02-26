NEET UG Round 2 Results 2021 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

NEET Round 2 Result 2021: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2021 on February 26, 2022. All those candidates who registered for NEET UG Round 2 counselling 2021 will be able to check and download their results once released. It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Check important dates here

The application form submitted by the candidates for AIQ round 2 counselling was to be checked by the authorities from February 22 to 23, 2022

The seat allotment procedure was held from February 24 to 25, 2022

NEET Round 2 counselling 2021 seat allotment results will be released on February 26, 2022

Students will be required to report to their allotted college between February 27 and March 5, 2022

After NEET Counselling AIQ Round 2, the registration for the mop-up round is scheduled to begin on March 10, 2022

NEET Round 2 Result 2021: Step by step guidelines to check results

Registered candidates should go to the official website–mcc.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, candidates should click on the UG Medical Counselling tab

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to go to the current events section

Click on the designated NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2021

NEET Counselling result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should save it and take its printout for future reference

Candidates who will be allotted seats on February 26, will have to report to their allotted institutions between February 27 to March 5, 2022. While reporting, candidates will be required to carry a set of documents including Allotment Letter issued by MCC, NEET UG 2021 admit card, NEET UG 2021 result, Date of Birth certificate, Class 10th certificate, Class 12 certificate, mark sheet, and others. As mentioned above, the MCC will start the registration for the Mop-Up round from March 10, 2022. It is to be noted that no new registrations will be allowed after the mop-up round.

Image: Shutterstock