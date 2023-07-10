NEST Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download NEST Rank Cards

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has declared the NSET result 2023 today. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result was released at 12 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination which was held on June 24, can check their results on the official website of NISER, nestexam.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards once it is released.
It should be noted that the percentile score has been calculated based on the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. In NEST Result 2023, the three best scores from the four sections has been considered. Candidates who seek admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research and the Center for Excellence in Basic Sciences sit for this exam.
The National Entrance Screening Test or NEST is a compulsory online/computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.
