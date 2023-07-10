NEST Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download NEST Rank Cards

NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has declared the NSET result 2023 today. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result was released at 12 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination which was held on June 24, can check their results on the official website of NISER, nestexam.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards once it is released.

How to download NEST Rank Card 2023

Candidates who appeared for the exam should visit the official website of NEST Exam at nestexam.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'NEST Result 2023'.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to log in

After doing this, the results will be displayed on the screen and candidates are advised to cross-check details and take a printout of the same.

It should be noted that the percentile score has been calculated based on the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. In NEST Result 2023, the three best scores from the four sections has been considered. Candidates who seek admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research and the Center for Excellence in Basic Sciences sit for this exam.

About NEST

The National Entrance Screening Test or NEST is a compulsory online/computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.