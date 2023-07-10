Last Updated:

NEST Result 2023: Where And How To Download NEST Scorecard Online

NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research, also known as NISER is all set to release the NSET 2023 result today.

Nandini Verma
NEST Result 2023

NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research, also known as NISER is all set to release the NSET 2023 result today. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result will be released at 12 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination which was held on June 24, will be able to can check their results on the official website of NISER, nestexam.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards once it is released.

NEST Result Date and Time

  • The NEST result release date is July 10, 2023
  • The NEST results will be released at 12 pm
  • The answer key was released on June 28

How to download NEST Result 2023

  • Candidates who appeared for the exam should visit the official website of NEST Exam at nestexam.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'NEST Result 2023'.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to log in
  • After doing this, the results will be displayed on the screen and candidates are advised to cross-check details and take a printout of the same.

It should be noted that the percentile score has been calculated based on the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. In NEST Result 2023, the three best scores from the four sections will be considered. Candidates who seek admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research and the Center for Excellence in Basic Sciences sit for this exam. 

