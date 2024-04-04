Advertisement

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2024 prelims today, April 4. The results are specifically for the DAT Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their NID DAT BDes 2024 results from the official website at admissions.nid.edu. To access their results, candidates will need their login credentials, including their email address and date of birth.

How to Check NID DAT BDes Prelims Result 2024:

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu. On the homepage, locate and click on the link "Check DAT BDes Prelims Result 2024." Enter your login credentials as required. Your NID DAT BDes prelims scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Save and print a copy for future reference.

In cases where a tie occurs, NID will utilize specific tie-breaking criteria. Firstly, preference will be given to the candidate with higher marks in part B of the DAT Prelims. If this criterion fails to resolve the tie, priority will then be given to the candidate with higher marks in part A of the DAT prelims. In the rare event that the tie persists despite these measures, both candidates will be assigned the same rank.

Candidates who have successfully passed the Prelims examination will be eligible to participate in the BDes Mains exam 2024. The NID DAT BDes Mains exam consists of studio tests and personal interviews. Studio tests aim to assess candidates' practical skills, problem-solving abilities, and creativity through hands-on activities. On the other hand, personal interviews delve into the candidate's perspectives on design, experiences, and communication skills to evaluate their suitability for the BDes program.

NID DAT BDes Mains Exam 2024:

The admit card for NID BDes DAT Mains 2024 will be available starting April 14. Scheduled for April 27 and 28, the NID DAT BDes Mains exam 2024 results will be announced on May 21, 2024, according to the official timetable. Subsequently, the window for submitting campus preferences will be open from May 21 to May 23, 2024.