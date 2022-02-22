NIFT 2022: Provisional Answer Key Out At Nift.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

NIFT 2022 Result: National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT answer key 2022 on Monday, February 21, 2022. Registered candidates who appeared for NIFT 2022 entrance examination can now check and download the answer key. It has been uploaded on the official website nift.ac.in and can be downloaded by following these steps. Apart from answer key, NIFT has also released the NIFT 2022 entrance exam question paper.

To be noted that the answer key released on website is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have a chance of raising objections, if any. They will have to pay a non refundable objection fee of Rs 500 per question and will have to provide required proof supporting their objection. Post considering the objections raised, the final answer key will be prepared. Important dates and steps to raise objections have been mentioned below.

NIFT 2022: Check important dates here

NIFT 2022 exam was conducted on February 6, 2022

NIFT answer key 2022 was released on February 21, 2022

NIFT 2022 answer key objection window was also activated on February 21, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ends on February 24, 2022

NIFT 2022 final answer key and result release date not announced yet

NIFT 2022 Answer Key: Here is how to check