NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

NIFT Entrance Exam 2022: National Institute of Fashion Technology is scheduled to release the NIFT Result 2022 for the institute-level entrance exam on March 9, 2022. The results which will be released on Wednesday are for the General Ability Test (GAT) and/ or Creative Ability Test (CAT). Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the results today at nift.ac.in. The steps to download results have been mentioned below.

Those candidates who will be shortlisted in the NIFT Result being declared today will have to participate in the NIFT situation test. Post the declaration of NIFT 2022 results, candidates will have time until 11th March to share their preferences for the location situation test round. The NIFT situation test 2022 will be conducted between April 2 and April 5, 2022. It will then be followed by NIFT GD / PI Round which will be held between April 7 to April 26, 2022.

Here is how to download NIFT 2022 result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the exam portal – nift-.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on admissions tab on the Homepage and then click on results link under the update tab.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to emter their roll number/application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the NIFT GAT / CAT 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NIFT result scorecard and take its printout for future reference.

BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, and BDes in fashion communication are among the courses available at NIFT. They also offer programmes such as the BFTech in garment production, the Master of Design, the Master of Fashion Management, and the Master of Fashion Technology. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programmes in design, management, and technology are available at the Institute.