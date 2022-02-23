NIFT GAT 2022 Answer Key Out, Here's How To Download And Raise Objections

NIFT 2022 GAT answer key: The answer keys for General Ability Test (GAT) has been released by National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The answer key has been released online and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT examinations 2022, can check and download answer keys by visiting the official website nift.cmsnift.com. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their registered email ID and password.

The answer key has been released for the NIFT entrance test for GAT which was conducted on February 6,2022. The official websites on which answer keys have been uploaded as been mentioned below. Since the asmwer key released is provisional in nature, candiadtes can raise objections if they want to. For each objection, they will have to pay Rs 500 per observation. The deadline to raise objections will end on February 24, 2022.

NIFT 2022 GAT answer key: Wesites to check

www.nift.ac.in nift.admissions.in

Here is how to check NIFT answer key 2022

Go to the official website nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on admissions and then click on ‘Admission 2022 – Observation/ Objection for GAT exam held on 06.2.2022’

Click on ‘click here to view answer key’

Login the user name and password given by the administration

Click on the challenge answer key and go to the key complain form

Select the key complain form drop down and click the Go button

Select the option and submit then click the Payment Button

Select payment option and make payment and then click on submit

Post considering the objections raised by candiadtes, final answer key will be prepared. On the basis of final answer key, result will be prepared. For more details related to results, candidates can go to any of the official websites mentioned above.