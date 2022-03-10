NIFT Result 2022 Released At Nift.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

NIFT Admissions 2022: As scheduled, the National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT Result 2022 for the institute-level entrance exam on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Registered candidates who took the General Ability Test (GAT) and/ or Creative Ability Test (CAT) can check their results now.The result has been uploaded on the official website nift.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their registration/roll number and password.

Candidates who have been shortlised in the NIFT Result declared on Wednesday will have to participate in the NIFT situation test. Candidates will have time until March 11 to share their preferences for the location situation test round. The NIFT situation test 2022 will be conducted between April 2 and April 5, 2022. It will then be followed by NIFT GD / PI Round which will be held between April 7 and April 26, 2022.

Steps to download NIFT entrance result 2022

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the exam portal – nift-.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on admissions tab and then click on results link under the update tab.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their roll number/application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the NIFT GAT / CAT 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the NIFT result scorecard and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check NIFT result

About NIFT entrance exam

BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, and BDes in fashion communication are among the courses available at NIFT. They also offer programmes such as the BFTech in garment production, the Master of Design, the Master of Fashion Management, and the Master of Fashion Technology. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programmes in design, management, and technology are available at the Institute.