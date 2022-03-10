NIFT Result 2022 Released At Nift.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
NIFT Admissions 2022: As scheduled, the National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT Result 2022 for the institute-level entrance exam on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Registered candidates who took the General Ability Test (GAT) and/ or Creative Ability Test (CAT) can check their results now.The result has been uploaded on the official website nift.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their registration/roll number and password.
Candidates who have been shortlised in the NIFT Result declared on Wednesday will have to participate in the NIFT situation test. Candidates will have time until March 11 to share their preferences for the location situation test round. The NIFT situation test 2022 will be conducted between April 2 and April 5, 2022. It will then be followed by NIFT GD / PI Round which will be held between April 7 and April 26, 2022.
BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, and BDes in fashion communication are among the courses available at NIFT. They also offer programmes such as the BFTech in garment production, the Master of Design, the Master of Fashion Management, and the Master of Fashion Technology. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programmes in design, management, and technology are available at the Institute.