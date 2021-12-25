NIOS Admit Card For Vocational, D.El.Ed Theory Exam Out; Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
National Institute of Open Schooling has released the admit card for exam which will be conducted for vocational and D.El.Ed courses. The NIOS hall tickets have been released for NIOS theory exams which is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2022. The exam is scheduled to end on January 12, 2022. NIOS recently released the exam schedule on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on its official website- nios.ac.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their NIOS vocational and D.El.Ed hall tickets online by visiting the official website nios.ac.in. The steps to check hall tickets have been attached below.
NIOS tweeted, "Dear Learners, Hall ticket for public exams of Vocational courses and D. El. Ed offline (J&K) for Jan 2022 is now available on the given below link."
The NIOS theory exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. “The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of the theory exam is available on the NIOS website,” the official notice reads.