NIOS Admit Card For Vocational, D.El.Ed Theory Exam Out; Check Steps To Download

National Institute of Open Schooling has released the admit card for exam which will be conducted for vocational and D.El.Ed courses. The NIOS hall tickets have been released for NIOS theory exams which is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2022. The exam is scheduled to end on January 12, 2022. NIOS recently released the exam schedule on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on its official website- nios.ac.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their NIOS vocational and D.El.Ed hall tickets online by visiting the official website nios.ac.in. The steps to check hall tickets have been attached below.

NIOS tweeted, "Dear Learners, Hall ticket for public exams of Vocational courses and D. El. Ed offline (J&K) for Jan 2022 is now available on the given below link."

The NIOS theory exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. “The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of the theory exam is available on the NIOS website,” the official notice reads.

NIOS admit card: Here is how to download NIOS Hall Ticket online

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website- nios.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates should go to the 'students portal' and then go to 'Examinations' window

Candidates will then have to click on the hall ticket link

After being redirected to login window, candidates will have to key in their login credentials and submit

The NIOS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download it and take its printout

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Here is how to check NIOS exam schedule