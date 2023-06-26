Last Updated:

NIOS Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet

NIOS 10th Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10th students.

Exam Results
 
Written By
Nandini Verma
nios 10th result

Image: PTI


Where to check NIOS class 10th Results 2023

  • nios.ac.in and 
  • results.nios.ac.in. 

How to check NIOS 10th Results 2023

  • Students should go to the official website - nios.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the 'Learners Corner' and click on the 'Results' link.
  • Click on the 'Public Exam' option.
  • Click on the 'Check Result' link.
  • Candidates will have to enter their enrollment number, and captcha and click on submit
  • The NIOS result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates should download the result and take a printout for future reference
  • Direct link to check NIOS class 10th Results

NIOS Exams

NIOS Public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 began on April 6, 2023, and concluded on May 8, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Earlier on June 23, NIOS declared the class 12th public exam results.

