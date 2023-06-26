NIOS Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet

Quick links:
Image: PTI
NIOS 10th Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10th students. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their NIOS class 10th public exam results online by visiting the official website - nios.ac.in.
NIOS Public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 began on April 6, 2023, and concluded on May 8, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Earlier on June 23, NIOS declared the class 12th public exam results.
