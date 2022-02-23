Last Updated:

NIOS January 2022 Vocational Result Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

NIOS Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the vocational courses for the January 2022 session.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NIOS

Image: Shuttestock


NIOS January Vocational Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the vocational courses for the January 2022 session. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of NIOS (http://voc.nios.ac.in). Check below the schedule for registration and payment of examination fees for vocational courses and D.EL.Ed (J & K Offline) for April/May 2022.

According to the official notification, "All the Regional Director may note for compliance and also directed to intimate to the concerned AVIs for submitting Examination Fee of Vocational Examination &^ D.El.Ed (J&K Offline) within the stipulated time only through online mode. No offline payment will be accepted. The Regional Directors are requested to upload the notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue a press release in the local dailies. For details about the examination fee, please visit the NIOS website - www.nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in." Check key details below.

NIOS Vocational result released; Check official notice

NIOS January Vocational Result: Here's how to download NIOS Result

  • Step 1: To download the NIOS January Vocational Result candidates must visit the official website of NIOS - VOC.nios.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Exam/result" link.
  • Step 3: Enter the roll number and fill in the requested details.
  • Step 4: Cthe NIOS vocational result 2021
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Here's direct link to download NIOS January Vocational Result 2022 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | IGNOU January 2022: Re-registration deadline extended till Feb 28, PhD exam admit card out
READ | Central University of Kashmir postpones today's exam due to heavy snowfall
READ | KVPY 2022 exam to be conducted on May 22, check other important dates here
READ | CBSE, ICSE, NIOS board exams to be held as scheduled, SC dismisses exam cancellation plea
Tags: NIOS, Nios vocational result, Nios January vocational result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND