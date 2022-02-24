NIOS ODE Result 2022: Classes 10, 12 Results Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

NIOS Result 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Thursday, February 24 released the class 10 and class 12 result for On-Demand Examination (ODE) 2022. The NIOS ODE result has been released for the exams which were conducted between January 1 and January 15, 2022. Students who took the exam can now check the result by following the steps mentioned below. NIOS 10th and 12th ODE results can be checked on the official website - results.nios.ac.in. For checking the on-demand result, students should be ready with their enrollment numbers.

NIOS announced about releasing results through a tweet. It tweeted, "Result of NIOS On-Demand Examination held from 1st January to 15th January 2022 is declared today. Learners can check their result on results.nios.ac.in."

NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: Here is how to check

Students should go to the official website - nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the under the 'Learners Corner' and click on the 'Results' link.

Click on the 'On-Demand Examination' option.

Click on the 'Check Result' link.

Candidates will have to enter their enrollment number, captcha and click on submit

The NIOS ODE result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the result and take a print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to check NIOS 1ODE class 10 result and class 12 result 2022. Click here

NIOS January 2022 Vocational Result Released

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the vocational courses for the January 2022 session. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of NIOS (http://voc.nios.ac.in). Check below the schedule for registration and payment of examination fees for vocational courses and D.EL.Ed (J & K Offline) for April/May 2022.

According to the official notification, "All the Regional Director may note for compliance and also directed to intimate to the concerned AVIs for submitting Examination Fee of Vocational Examination & D.El.Ed (J&K Offline) within the stipulated time only through online mode. No offline payment will be accepted. The Regional Directors are requested to upload the notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue a press release in the local dailies. For details about the examination fee, please visit the NIOS website - www.nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in."