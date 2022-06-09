NIOS ODE Results 2022 For Classes 10th, 12th Declared, Here's Direct Link

NIOS ODE Results 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has on Thursday declared the result of on-demand exams for Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course that were held in the month of March. The NIOS ODE results have been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. The results have also been uploaded on Digilocker.

NIOS informed the students about result declaration on its official Twitter handle today. "Dear Learners,

Result of on-demand exams held from 1st March to 31st March 2022 is declared today. to check your result,kindly Visit : https://t.co/sHScgOTDAW," the tweet reads.

NIOS ODE Result for classes 10, 12: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at https://results.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "ODE Examination Result, Result Declared -June 9 Result For Sec & Sr. Sec Exam"

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials as enrollment number and captcha

After submitting the details, the NIOS result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check their scores,

Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check NIOS on demand exam result

NIOS Class 10th, 12th registrations 2022 underway

The National Institute of Open Schooling has begun the registration process for secondary, Class 10 as well as senior secondary, class 12 exams from June 1, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NIOS Public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 now. They will have to register themselves on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for NIOS public exam 2022 is June 30. NIOS public exam registrations for learners who registered or appeared in April/ May 2022 exam will begin on June 10 and will continue till June 30, 2022. Those who could'nt apply by deadline will be able to register by paying a late fee between July 1, 2022 and July 10. The registrations for all learners with consolidated late fee will be conducted between July 11 and July 20, 2022.