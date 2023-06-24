Last Updated:

NIOS Result 2023 Declared For Class 10th, 12th Public Exams, Here's Direct Link

NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10 and 12 students.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
nios result

Image: Unsplash


NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The NIOS result was declared on June 24 at around 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at nios.ac.in. 

Where to check NIOS Results 2023

  1. nios.ac.in and 
  2. results.nios.ac.in. 

How to check NIOS Results 2023

  • Students should go to the official website - nios.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the 'Learners Corner' and click on the 'Results' link.
  • Click on the 'Public Exam' option.
  • Click on the 'Check Result' link.
  • Candidates will have to enter their enrollment number, and captcha and click on submit
  • The NIOS result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates should download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check NIOS Results

NIOS Exams

NIOS Public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 began on April 6, 2023, and concluded on May 8, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

