NIOS Result 2023 Declared For Class 10th, 12th Public Exams, Here's Direct Link

Image: Unsplash
NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The NIOS result was declared on June 24 at around 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at nios.ac.in.
NIOS Public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 began on April 6, 2023, and concluded on May 8, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
