NIOS Result 2023 For Class 10th, 12th Expected In A Week, Know Where And How To Check

Image: Pixabay
NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon release the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The result is expected in the last week of June or latest by first week of July. However, an official confirmation of the NIOS result date and time is awaited.
NIOS results will be available on the official websites - nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.
NIOS Public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 began on April 6, 2023, and concluded on May 8, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
