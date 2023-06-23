NIOS Result 2023 For Class 10th, 12th Expected In A Week, Know Where And How To Check

NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon release the results of the April-May public examination 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The result is expected in the last week of June or latest by first week of July. However, an official confirmation of the NIOS result date and time is awaited.

Where to check NIOS Results 2023

NIOS results will be available on the official websites - nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.

How to check NIOS Results 2023

Students should go to the official website - nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the 'Learners Corner' and click on the 'Results' link.

Click on the 'Public Exam' option.

Click on the 'Check Result' link.

Candidates will have to enter their enrollment number, and captcha and click on submit

The NIOS result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the result and take a printout for future reference

NIOS Public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 began on April 6, 2023, and concluded on May 8, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.