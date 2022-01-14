NIOS Result For Class 10th, 12th Exams Out, Here's Direct Link To View Scores

NIOS Result 2021: National Institute of Open Schooling has released the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam. The result has been released on Friday, January 14, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. The results have also been uploaded on digilocker.

NIOS issued a result release notice and also took to Twitter to announce the same. NIOS tweeted, "NIOS has declared today,the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam.A total number of 57258 learners for Secondary course & 82043 learners for Sr.Secondary course Exam were registered.Learners can view result from: https://results.nios.ac.in."

NIOS Result For Sec & Sr. Sec Exam: Here is how to check

Go to the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling at https://results.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Public Examination Result, Result Declared -14-Jan-2022, Result For Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - Oct/Nov 2021"

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials as enrollment number and captcha

Post filling in the details, the result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check the scores, download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check NIOS Result

NIOS Board Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Out

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the board exam dates on January 12, 2022. Both NIOS 10th exam and NIOS 12th exam will commence from April 6, 2022. NIOS released the schedule and has asked all the school principals to apply for NIOS exam centres on nios.ac.in. NIOS has fixed the exam centres in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE/State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS. School authorities will also have to get their schools registered for the exam centres through online mode. Upon registration, the regional directors are also required to upload the notification on the regional centres' website and issue a press release in local dailies.